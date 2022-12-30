Popular presidential Bashir Ahmad has commented on the alleged deal G5 Governors struck with the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Bashir Ahmad, the Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Muhammadu, has commented on the alleged deal the G5 Governors had with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

A media report had said the five aggrieved PDP governors struck a deal to endorse Tinubu in London on Wednesday, Dember 28.

Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad said G5 Governors' offer for Tinubu was "fantastically positive". Photo credits: Kashim Shettima, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Amid the development, Ahmad who is the Deputy Director, Special Media Projects/New Media, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said the offer made by the PDP governors "was fantastically positive".

He posted on Twitter on Thursday, December 29:

"The offer put forward by the five governors was fantastically positive. That will definitely help us to seal our eminent victory in 2023. Let’s do it together."

PDP Crisis: Atiku reacts as G5 Governors reportedly strike deal with Tinubu ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said he was not perturbed by the reported plots of G5 Governors to endorse presidential candidates of other political parties ahead of 2023.

The former vice president spoke through his media, Phrank Shaibu.

Shaibu said his principal would not be surprised by whatever action the G5 governors decided to take. He also expressed confidence that Atiku will win in 2023.

2023 presidency: G5 Governors reportedly take final decision on Atiku

In another report, the G5 Governors on Wednesday, December 28, foreclosed any support for Atiku in the 2023 general election.

The five aggrieved PDP governors also reportedly rejected peace overtures from Southsouth leaders who appealed to them to retrace their steps.

They said they will not leave a crucial meeting in London for any meeting in Nigeria

G-5 Governors dare PDP to sanction them

In a similar development, the G5 Governors have reportedly dared the PDP national leadership to proceed with the threat to sanction them for supporting any other presidential candidate instead of Atiku.

They insisted that they have done nothing wrong to deserve sanction by the party.

The aggrieved governors added that the threats of sanctions do not scare them, even as they stated that those proposing such sanctions know the consequences.

