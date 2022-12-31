Ogoegbunam Kingdom, a political analyst and youth/women development advocate, has said Peter Obi’s presidential bid will be boosted if he gets the endorsement of G5 Governors

Mr Kingdom, who is the executive director of the Platform for Youth and Women Development, said the five aggrieved PDP governors have formed a very powerful bloc

The political analyst also revealed why the PDP governors’ decision not to support Atiku is a welcome development

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, there are strong speculations that the G5 Governors may endorse the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, or his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

This is after the five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors withdrew their support for their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, due to an unresolved internal crisis.

G5 Governors are reportedly considering who to endorse between APC's Bola Tinubu and Labour Party's Peter Obi. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Following the governors’ latest trip to the United Kindom (UK), the media was awash with reports that they have struck a deal with Tinubu.

However, Rivers state governor and arrowhead of the group, Nyesom Wike, said on Friday, December 30, that the reports were not true.

Why Peter Obi may need the support of G5 Governors

Commenting on the development, Ogoegbunam Kingdom, a political analyst and youth/women development advocate, said the LP presidential candidate will likely need the support of the G5 Governors, "although his campaign is organic."

He added that it is a plus to the campaign of any of the candidates who secures the support of the G5 Governors.

Mr Kingdom who is the executive director of the Platform for Youth and Women Development said the G5 Governors wield a strong influence as far as the 2023 presidential election is concerned.

“As for the G5 (Governors), they form a very powerful bloc as their states are very strategic, Benue being the heart of the Middle Belt region and Oyo state the capital of the South West, Rivers having the highest number of voters in the South-South with two power voting bloc state from the South East Abia and Enugu respectively,” he told Legit.ng.

Why we can't predict the outcome of the G5 Governors' resolutions - Kingdom

Regarding who the G5 Governors may endorse between Tinubu and Obi, Mr Kingdom noted that Governor Wike has made it clear the group will unveil its preferred candidate in January.

"Although Governor Ortom has openly declared support for Peter Obi, we cannot preempt or predict the outcome of the G5 resolutions because a lot of factors will be considered," he said.

Such factors will include structures, win-ability, equity and government of national unity, the political analyst said.

Why G5 Governors' decision not to endorse Atiku is a welcome idea

Mr Kingdom further said the decision of the aggrieved PDP governors not to endorse Atiku is a welcome idea.

His words:

"It is welcoming in the sense that Nigeria being a diverse and multicultural society to maintain peace and stability must continue to respect zoning and its conventions in rotational Presidency between the North and the South.

"These issues cannot be ignored and must be strictly respected by both regions to ensure the continuity of this marriage between Northern Nigeria and Southern Nigeria as adopted during the Asaba Declaration."

2023 presidency: Obasanjo is fully backing Peter Obi, says Akin Osuntokun

In another report, Akin Osuntokun, the newly appointed director-general of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party (LP), said former President Olusegun Obasanjo is “fully” in support of Peter Obi.

Osuntokun disclosed this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, December 28.

Asked if Obasanjo is “fully backing” Obi’s campaign, Osuntokun responded with an emphatic “Yes!”

Source: Legit.ng