A new report indicates that Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, and G5 Governors have struck a deal ahead of the 2023 general election

A source cited in the media report said the five aggrieved PDP governors will work for Tinubu but will remain in their party

However, another source said the two camps are still fine-tuning the modalities of the alliance for the benefit of all parties

London, United Kingdom (UK) - The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has struck a deal with G5 Governors, according to a report by Daily Trust.

The newspaper stated that the five aggrieved governors who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met with Tinubu in London on Wednesday, December 28.

Huge Trouble for Atiku as Tinubu Reportedly Strikes Deal with G5 Governors in London.

Source: Facebook

It further cited "an impeccable source close to Tinubu" as saying that the meeting was held at the London residence of the APC presidential candidate.

He said all the G5 governors; Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), attended the meeting.

In attendance from the side of Tinubu included Governor of Jigawa state, Badaru Abubakar and former governor of Ekiti state, John Kayode Fayemi.

We have agreed to work with G5 Governors, the source says

The source said Tinubu's camp has agreed to work the five aggrieved PDP governors.

He was quoted as saying:

“We have agreed to work together with the G5. The agreement rhythm with our desire to forge together a government of national unity.

“When the history of this political epoch is written, the names of Wike, Ortom, Makinde, Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu will be written in gold for the courageous decision to place national interest above all other considerations."

G5 Governors will not defect from PDP to APC

Though the source claimed an agreement has been struck, he said the governors will remain in PDP and work for Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election while pursuing their other political interests.

However, another source "close to a sitting governor" cited by the newspaper said they are still fine-tuning the modalities of the alliance for the benefit of all parties.

Daily Trust stated that it could not establish if all the five governors will support Tinubu at the end of the day considering the peculiarities of their stake in the political permutations.

Legit.ng notes that the G5 governors withdrew support for their party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, following the refusal of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign for a southerner as they demanded.

Multiple media reports had earlier said they were weighing options between Tinubu and the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

2023 presidency: G5 Governors reportedly take final decision on Atiku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the G5 Governors on Wednesday, December 28, foreclosed any support for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, in the 2023 general election.

The five aggrieved PDP governors also rejected peace overtures from Southsouth leaders who appealed to them to retrace their steps.

The governors who are currently in London, United Kingdom (UK), said they will not leave a crucial meeting in London for any meeting in Nigeria.

