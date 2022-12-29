London, UK - The G5 Governors on Wednesday, December 28, foreclosed any support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general election.

According to The Nation, the five aggrieved PDP governors also rejected peace overtures from Southsouth leaders who appealed to them to retrace their steps.

2023 Presidency: G5 Governors Reportedly Take Final Decision on Atiku

Source: Facebook

The newspaper stated further that Governor Nyesom Wike and other members of the Integrity Group said there was no room for a final peace deal with Atiku.

Legit.ng gathers that the governors who are currently in London, United Kingdom (UK), said they will not leave a crucial meeting in London for any meeting in Nigeria.

A source cited by The Nation said the G5 Governors shut their doors against Atiku because he has not yielded grounds on their demands, especially concessions to the south and stepping down from office by the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

It was gathered that the removal of Governor Seyi Makinde as the southwest coordinator for the PDP Presidential Campaign also allegedly angered the governors at the session in London.

The source was quoted as saying:

“So far, the London meeting has succeeded in defining the position of the G-5 on Atiku. The governors have resolved not to work for the presidential candidate of their party.

“They will, however, ensure the victory of PDP in other elections in their various states. The good thing is that the Presidential and the National Assembly Elections will come first on February 25, 2023.

“The governors were unhappy that they gave Atiku enough windows to meet their demands, but he refused because he believes he can win without them.

“They claimed that the little trust between them and Atiku has waned. They foresee vengeance against them if Atiku wins the 2023 poll.

“Where there is need for alliance in their states, they said they are determined to prove to PDP and Atiku that they cannot be wished away.”

It was learnt that ahead of the final decision of the G5 Governors on Atiku, some South-South leaders hurriedly invited Wike to a meeting in Nigeria for a deal with the PDP presidential candidate.

But the Rivers state governor, who is the arrowhead of G5, said he will not be part of any fresh deal or talk with Atiku.

