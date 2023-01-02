Laolu Akande, a Pentecostal pastor and media aide to VP Yemi Osinbajo, says Nigerians can change the country if they are determined to do so

He also stated that the new year offers an opportunity for citizens to change the narrative about their country

Apart from updating the public on VP Osinbajo's daily activities and managing his public profile, Akande randomly shares life nuggets

Akande said this in his new year message to Nigerians in a tweet seen by Legit.ng Monday, January 2.

He wrote:

“As we enter 2023, let's resolve to do a lot more to change Nigeria for the better. Former President Obama once told Americans: “In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it.” Golden words. All things are possible! HAPPY NEW YEAR!!”

Apart from his job in the media space, Akande, a Pentecostal pastor, is known for sharing valuable ideas on his social media pages.

In an earlier tweet about leadership, he wrote:

“When a leader is entrusted with the destiny of a nation, what matters most in his/her circle of associates is alignment of values and shared public spirit.

“Otherwise, people in high offices can be very loyal to each other and among themselves for the bastardization of the common good.”

New Year: Uba Michael urges Nigerians to collaborate for a better country

In a related development, good governance advocate, Chief (Hon.) Uba A. Michael has urged Nigerians to take the 2023 elections very seriously, stressing that an any mistake made now will keep them in another four years of economic uncertainty.

Uba said this in his new year message to Nigerians on New Year’s eve in his Abuja office during a chat with journalists including a Legit.ng reporter.

The former gubernatorial aspirant in Delta state known for his stance on good governance, said Nigerians at all levels are not finding it funny and voting in the right leaders is one of the key ways to experiencing a turn around in the fortune of the country.

Jack-Rich seeks inclusion of Nigeria, AU in G-20 for accelerated economic growth in Africa

Meanwhile, Tein Jack-Rich CON, a former presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, has called on the United States to fast-track the process to admit Nigeria and African Union into the membership of group of 20 (G-20) to enhance regional development.

Jack-Rich who is the president and founder of Belema Oil, Nigeria's indigenous oil company, made the call recently on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington D.C, United States during an engagement with US Association of Mayors.

Jack-Rich was in Washington D.C in one of the sub sections with US mayors told world leaders that inclusion of AU and Nigeria in G-20 is one thing Africa needs at this moment.

