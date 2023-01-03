The decision of Professor Christopher Imumolen to address Nigerians on New Year day seems to be a public relations masterstroke

The 39-year-old Accord Party presidential candidate unveiled his election masterplan in a live broadcast to the nation

On social media, many Nigerians have been declaring their support for the young presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 polls

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lagos - Accord Party presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen unveiled his election masterplan in a live broadcast to the nation on New Year's Day.

The country's youngest presidential candidate outlined his plans to take Nigeria out of her present condition and redirect her to the path of sustainable growth and development.

Imumolen addressed Nigerians on New Year day in a powerful speech. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

In a moving speech which lasted half an hour, the academic touched on critical areas of the country's economy that needed to be revamped in order to achieve the rapid development he envisaged if he gets elected as Nigeria's president this year.

He lamented the abysmal depths the fortunes of the country, once seen as the pride of the black race, had sunk in virtually every area of the economic development index and vowed to effect a sharp turnaround if he gets the people's mandate to become president.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His words:

“My party, Accord and I are driven by the passion to change the narrative of inept leadership that has stunted our growth as a country for decades.

“We believe in the Nigerian project and are supremely committed to the vision of seeing the country and its people grow out of penury, darkness and joblessness by offering quality leadership that will restore confidence and hope in them.”

2023: Nigerians react to Imumolen's New Year speech

The social media would quickly come abuzz as positive comments from a wide spectrum of netizens who watched the broadcast filled the air.

Kabir Mukhtar wrote:

“I'm watching Accord Party manifesto presentation on @channelstv, honestly the flag bearer is far better than that of the Labour party.”

Edogun Chris wrote:

“Chris Imumolen, the presidential candidate of accord party has really excelled in my the private sector for someone that young. Watching him deliver his manifesto was impressive.”

Yomi Adedeji wrote:

“I came across a new presidential candidate today - Prof Christopher Irene Imumolen of the accord party in case you are still considering your options. First time I am hearing the name as a presidential candidate.”

Rawlings Lawani wrote:

“The Accord Party presidential candidate is answering questions intelligently.”

Some analysts say Professor Imumolen's New Year's Day broadcast is a masterstroke considering how much it has resonated with the voting public who had until then had their choices restricted to just a few out of the 18 aspirants vying for the position of Nigeria's president.

A popular public affairs analyst who craved anonymity said:

“I consider Professor Imumolen's New Year's Day broadcast to Nigerians as one of the smartest move a politician, especially one campaigning to be Nigeria's president, could have made on a day of festivities and one which symbolises newness, rebirth.

“Apart from being novel, Professor Imumolen did a lot to open the eyes of Nigerians to other options to choose from during this year's presidential elections.

“And, contrary to widespread belief, Nigerians now know that they have a truly young, energetic, highly educated and passionate candidate like Professor Imumolen to vote for as an alternative if they so choose.

“I have no doubt that the young professor has been able to adequately and successfully sell his candidacy to a new set of Nigerians who have now had the opportunity to see his quality and what he can do if allowed to become president.

“Professor Imumolen also passed in flying colours in the area of offering practical solutions to the country's myriad of challenges after he was tested by a barrage of questions from journalists shortly after his speech.

“He was as adept in answering posers on how he intended to win over the younger segment of society which he largely represents, tackle insecurity, solve the problem of suffocating poverty in the land, forming an all-inclusive government, support SMEs.”

My first executive order will be to reform the civil service, says Imumolen

Professor Imumolen recently vowed that he will make wholesale reforms in Nigeria's civil service his topmost priority should he get the opportunity to become Nigeria's president in next year's general elections.

Imumolen stated that if elected, the civil service will be reformed and sanitised to make it more attuned to the demands of his proposed reformist government.

He further said the success or failure of any government depends on the civil service.

I have what it takes to succeed Buhari as Nigeria's president, says Imumolen

Similarly, Professor Imumolen has said he is confident that he has what it takes to become Nigeria's next president.

The country's youngest presidential candidate says he can rescue Nigeria from its current free fall into disgrace and return her to sustainable growth if he gets the people's mandate in next year's general elections.

The renowned scholar and entrepreneur stated that he could conveniently take over the reins of government from outgoing president Muhammadu Buhari next year because he is qualified but competent to do the job.

Source: Legit.ng