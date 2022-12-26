Nigerian leaders across the globe have been urged to ensure they make sacrifices for the country's development

The call to the Nigerian leaders was made by Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party

According to Obi, 2023 is an opportuntiy for Nigerians to turn things around for their own good in the country

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better nation especially as Nigerians prepare to take back their nation, for good, come 2023.

Obi while delivering his 2022 Christmas message to Nigerians explained that the celebration of Christmas birthed hope in the world while urging Nigerians to hold onto that firm hope for a better and more productive nation.

Peter Obi said sacrifices must be made for the good of Nigeria. Photo: Peter Obi

He restated that Christmas is a season of love and that the celebration of the birth of Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

He said:

"We, as humans should, therefore, endeavour to make sacrifice, even when it is painful, for the good of others and for our society.”

Christmas celebration for Nigerians

The former Anambra state governor encouraged Nigerians to go beyond the festivities and glamour associated with the Christmas season and strive to live out the true essence of the celebration.

He stated that fraternal love and giving to the poor are the hallmark of the Christmas celebration, and enjoined all to lend helping hands to one another.

Obi urged Nigerians to see the year 2023 as a very significant year in the history of the nation as it presents Nigerians the opportunity to turn around the trajectory of the nation by giving only competent leaders access to power.

He wished Nigerians a productive and prosperous new year.

