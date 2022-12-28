Cross Rivers, Calabar - The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Cross River state, Senator Bassey Otu has suspended his campaign rally.

As reported by PM News, the latest development was informed by the tragic death of seven persons at the Calabar carnival on Tuesday, December 27.

Senator Bassey Otu called on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to clamp down on suspects of the tragic incident. Photo: Bassey Otu

In a statement signed by Senator Otu in Calabar on Wednesday, December 28, he revealed that he decided to halt all his campaign activities in honour of the seven persons that were killed in the tragic incident that also left 29 others brutally injured.

The statement reads:

“The news of the unfortunate and tragic death of some residents in Cross River who left their homes to watch the bikers parade came to me as a rude shock.

“I deeply commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives in that tragic but avoidable incident and pray that the good Lord comfort them."

The APC Cross Rivers state governorship candidate critiqued the incident describing it as an "unfortunate and avoidable death of innocent citizens."

He urged the state government and residents of the state to work together in order to establish a proper investigation to clamp down on those responsible for the tragic incident.

Senator Otu concluded, saying:

“To honour the dead, I have decided to suspend all my political activities till further notice to mourn with the families of the injured and those who lost their lives."

According to statistics from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), those involved in the tragic accident include 21 male adults, three women, two male children, and three female children

