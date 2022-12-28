Honourable Abdullahi Kanti the governorship campaign coordinator for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba state is dead.

Tribune reports that Kanti died in a car accident on Tuesday, December 27, in a ghastly motor accident along Lau Road while driving to Jalingo, Taraba state.

Honourable Abdullahi Kanti died in a car accident on his way to Jalingo, Taraba state. Photo: APC Vanguard

A statement released by the Bwacha Gubernatorial Campaign Council (BGCC), on Wednesday, December 28, said Kanti's body has been evacuated and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre mortuary, Jalingo.

The statement was signed by Aaron Artimas, the campaign publicity secretary for the LGA and released on Wednesday, December 28.

Also reacting to the news of Kanti's death, the APC governorship candidate in Taraba state, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha said this is a personal loss for him.

Bwacha said that he knows the deceased personally and both of them had become close after they were elected into the Taraba State House of Assembly in 1998.

He also stated that his campaign council would miss a diligent politician and notable man of peace, he prayed to God to grant him eternal rest.

The late Honourable Abdullahi Kanti would be buried on Saturday, December 31, 2022, by Christian rites.

