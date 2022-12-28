The Kaduna state police command has arrested a traditional chieftain in the Zazzau Emirate of Kaduna state

Kaduna, Zaria - A traditionally titled man in Zazzau Emirate has been held under the custody of the Kaduna state police command for allegedly sodomising a 14-year-old boy.

In an interactive session with reporters on Wednesday, December 28, the state police command spokesperson, Muhammadu Jalige disclosed this development stating the suspect whose name he did not divulge will be facing prosecution in due time.

Photo: Force HQ

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the relative of the victim, Hamza Zubairu revealed that the incident transpired in Kwarbai Area of Zaria on Friday, December 9.

Relative of victim recounts incident

He revealed that the suspect was a respectable personality in his community of residence as he was also a neighbour to the family of the victim.

It was gathered that the suspect had cunningly lured the teenage boy into his room to bring him his money and stylishly followed him and locked the door behind him.

Zubairu while narrating the incident said the suspect drew out a dagger to scare the teenage boy not to raise an alarm or disclose to anyone what he was on the verge of doing to him.

He said the teenage boy was traumatised over the unfortunate incident and was unable to open up to anyone about it.

Soon, the 14-year-old was able to open up about his ordeals to his aunt who reported the incident to the police.

Zubairu said:

“It was the aunt that reported the case to the police at the Zaria City Divisional Police Headquarters.’’

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, the coordinator of Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, Aishatu Ahmed revealed that the centre received a request for medical attention for the victim.

She said the centre had sent its findings and diagnosis to the Zaria City Divisional Police Headquarters.

