The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has taken a bold move to honour the victims of floods across Nigeria

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, announced the suspension of his campaign and planned to visit some of the affected areas

The LP flagbearer asked his contenders to do the same and asked them to come to the rescue of the victims through donation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has suspended his campaign activities for the 2023 elections.

Obi disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday, October 19, in Abuja, Vanguard reported.

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has suspended his campaign to visit some victims of flooding. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Why did Peter Obi suspend his campaign?

Obi reportedly decided to temporarily halt his campaign in honour of the victims of flooding across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The former Anambra state governor also advised other presidential candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and others to come together and sympathize with the victims.

“As you can see today, flood is ravaging the entire country. And people are dying. People are being displaced. I personally stopped and told my people no more campaign, until we are able to visit some of the sites, at least sympathize with those going through problems.

“I came to take permission and ask him (Ortom) that I want to visit some of the sites in Benue as I am going to do in one or two other states.

“I am also calling other presidential candidates to stop campaigning and see what we can do. If we can buy our forms for millions of naira, we should have some little thing to go now that people are suffering and say, at least show sympathy with them and then we can continue," Obi said.

2023 presidency: Governor Ortom speaks on working for Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom has said he would have worked for the success of Obi if he were not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Benue state governor was quoted as saying:

“I’m in PDP and I am working for PDP but I tell you if I were not in PDP, you will see me working for Peter Obi but I am in PDP."

Source: Legit.ng