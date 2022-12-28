The Peoples Democratic Party has debunked reports on plans by the opposition to sanction members of the G5 governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

The Nation reports that the spokesperson for the PDP, Kola Ologunagba said that the party will not punish the five governors, Wike, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Samuel Ortom of Benue and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state for not endorsing Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 presidential election.

The PDP said it will be premature for anyone to say that the party will sanction the G5 governors. Photo: Nathaniel Ikyur

Ologunagba noted that it was also premature for anyone to claim that the five governors were in Europe to decide who to support in the forthcoming election.

He added that it is important to note that the G5 governors are aware of the obligation and loyalty to the PDP as the party is also aware of its obligations to them.

His words:

“As a party, we don’t react to emotions. Rather, we respond to facts as they unfold. We don’t preempt people’s actions. So, it is premature for anyone to say that the party will sanction the G-5 governors or anyone else for that matter.

“We don’t see anything wrong in people meeting over issues concerning the party. As a matter of fact, various individuals and groups within the party have been holding meetings here and there, all geared towards the good of the PDP. So, we believe that the aim of the G-5 cannot be different.”

