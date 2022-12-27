Peter Obi's presidential ambition seems to have rattled several Igbo elites who have not shied away from dismissing his intention

Arthur Eze joins a long list of southeast peripheral personalities who have talked down on Obi's ambition

The billionaire businessman says he advised Obi to withdraw his presidential ambition because he is sure the former Anambra governor can't win

Facebook - Olisa Metuh, a former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has berated billionaire businessman Arthur Eze for dismissing Peter Obi's presidential ambition.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, has faced unprecedented resentment from Igbo elites since he declared his intention to be Nigeria's president under the Labour Party (LP).

Peter Obi had earlier paid a visit to Arthur Eze as part of his consultations for 2023. Photo credit: Labour Party

Source: Facebook

Eze had publicly said he wouldn't support the presidential ambition of Obi while addressing a gathering in Anambra state, with the incumbent governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, present.

Reacting to the comments made by Eze, Metuh wrote in a Facebook post:

“God has blessed you for decades, you have acquired untold riches and unimaginable wealth. Calm down and do not allow political punditry to lead you to infamy and public opprobrium.

“Some of us are now non-partisan and will no longer make public comments on our political choices but then, we are not expected to make certain categorical statements. For indeed, no man is God and no man should attempt to play the Almighty role.

“This year, they said he has no structure, they said he has no money, they said he's not known outside of Anambra state; now, they say he has no crowd in his rallies.

“I do not know who will win the 2023 elections but it will definitely not be determined by the usual political crowd who are paid to attend rallies.

“Check your family, check your domestic staff, check those gainfully employed and fully engaged in public and private employs; they do not attend rallies but they will surely vote. Let the candidates focus on voters not professional rally attendees.

“Finally, please let all the mini Amadiohas in our land campaign for their candidates and leave that poor man alone.”

