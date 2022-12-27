The task before the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar to win the 2023 presidential election may be tedious

Governor Wike-led integrity group within the PDP has resolved to support a candidate of another party for the election

But the Atiku's campaign council, however, warned the governors to rescind their decision in their own interest

The resolution of the G-5 governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike to announce their preferred presidential candidate to support ahead of the 2023 general election has been met with mixed reactions from the political class and ordinary Nigerians.

Legit.ng gathered that the governors who comprised Nysesom Wike of Rivers, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abi and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu states were unanimous in their decision to dump the presidential candidate of their party, Atiku Abubakar for either Bola Tinubu of APC or Peter Obi of Labour Party.

The G-5 governors led by Nyesom Wike have vowed not to support Atiku's presidential ambition. Credit: Nyesom Wike.

Reacting to the G-5's position, the spokesman for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye warned the governors about the fate that would await them should they dump Atiku for an opposition candidate.

Wike, Ortom, 3 other G-5 governors will end their own political careers

Melaye threatened that their political careers would come to an end should they ditch the candidate of their party.

He stated:

“No blackmail, hate, or outrageous envy will stop Atiku. I pray it is not true (G-5 governors’ imminent endorsement of their preferred candidate).

“Attacking Atiku will cost them their political future. You don’t fight a man who has done nothing to provoke you. Atiku’s only offence is that he won a presidential primary transparently and openly. No man should play God.’’

The Punch reports that while sounding confident about the PDP standard bearer’s electoral chances, the former lawmaker said it is too late to stop Atiku, adding that the G-5 should have a re-think while they can.

He noted:

"Atiku will be president because the people have decided. My advice to the G-5 is ‘don’t end your political career because of an inordinate ambition and capricious manifestation that will yield no result.’ If they take that step, it will be the last kick of a dying horse.”

Another spokesman of the PDP Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala noted that the 12 million northern votes President Muhammadu Buhari often garnered at every election he participated in, are now in the bag for Atiku in 2023.

Bwalla stated:

“If you don’t know, Atiku has inherited the 12m votes of Buhari already. When you add his 8m plus the 12m, Atiku is already coming to the election with 20m votes.

“Haven’t you seen that the PDP was the first to inaugurate a campaign council; the first to commence a campaign, and the leading party in terms of coverage and impact? And we are presently closing in on all the zones."

