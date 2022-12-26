Accord Party presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen, has been described as a hidden treasure

Henry Okoduwa, a public affairs commentator, said the young presidential candidate should be adopted by Nigerian youths ahead of 2023

Okoduwa also likened the 39-year-old presidential candidate to Late Martin Luther King Jr., an American Baptist minister and activist

FCT, Abuja - A public affairs analyst, Henry Okoduwa, has described the presidential candidate of Accord Party, Professor Christopher Imumolen, as a hidden treasure.

Imumolen, 39, is the youngest contestant in Nigeria's presidential race scheduled for February 2023.

Professor Imumolen was likened to American Baptist minister and activist, Martin Luther King Jr. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

Okoduwa, in an article written on Sunday, December 25 and seen by Legit.ng, compared Imumolen to Martin Luther King Jr.,one of the most prominent leaders in the American civil rights movement from the 1950s.

Part of the article read:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“He speaks of his country and the welfare of it's people with a passion reminiscent of the Martin Luther King Jr. civil rights movement in America in the 60s.

“King fought for the liberation of the blacks from the oppression of racism, segregation and inequality that was quite rampant in that era.

“He mobilised his fellow blacks and awakened in them a new consciousness of pride and self-discovery that ultimately gave impetus to the struggle for freedom from all forms of prejudices.

“Needless to say that he got the white supremacists of that generation to listen to what he had to say. And what he had to say ultimately had a significant impact on the outcome of his concerted fight to rid the black American population of the toga of second class citizens.

“King did one more thing. He ensured that African Americans earned the same respect, rights and privileges that their fellow white countrymen and women were accorded.

“Today, King, cut down in his prime by assassin's bullets for his seeming audacity -- rests in his grave, supremely satisfied that he achieved exactly his mandate of rescuing his people from the oppression of being discriminated against solely on the basis of the colour of their skin.

“His labour of love would eventually pave the way for a succession of great black achievers like Andrew Young, Jesse Jackson, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jackson, Tiger Woods, Barack Obama, Eddie Murphy, Sammy Davis Jr., to mention but a few.”

Okoduwa added that to make a change to youthful leadership, Nigerians, especially young people, must vote Imumolen as the next president of the country.

My first executive order will be to reform the civil service, says Imumolen

Professor Imumolen recently vowed that he will make wholesale reforms in Nigeria's civil service his topmost priority should he get the opportunity to become Nigeria's president in next year's general elections.

Imumolen stated that if elected, the civil service will be reformed and sanitised to make it more attuned to the demands of his proposed reformist government.

He further said the success or failure of any government depends on the civil service.

I have what it takes to succeed Buhari as Nigeria's president, says Imumolen

Similarly, Professor Imumolen has said he does not doubt that he has what it takes to become Nigeria's next president.

The country's youngest presidential candidate says he can rescue Nigeria from its current free fall into disgrace and return her to sustainable growth if he gets the people's mandate in next year's general elections.

The renowned scholar and entrepreneur stated that he could conveniently take over the reins of government from outgoing president Muhammadu Buhari next year because he is qualified but competent to do the job.

Source: Legit.ng