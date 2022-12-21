As Nigerians head to the polls next year, Professor Christopher Imumolen of Accord Party says he is the one to rescue the country from bad governance

Imumolen, the youngest presidential contestant in the race, says he is competent enough to lead Nigeria out of doldrums

According to him, his candidacy presents Nigerians a unique opportunity to vote for freshness and newness to replace the old order

Lagos - Accord Party's presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen, says he does not doubt that he has what it takes to become Nigeria's next president.

The country's youngest presidential candidate says he can rescue Nigeria from its current free fall into disgrace and return her to sustainable growth if he gets the people's mandate in next year's general elections.

The renowned scholar and entrepreneur stated that he could conveniently take over the reins of government from outgoing president Muhammadu Buhari next year because he is qualified but competent to do the job.

Speaking during an interview with Television Continental monitored by Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 20, Imumolen said:

"I think I am good enough to succeed Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria's next president because I am qualified and competent to do the job.

"My track record in over 15 years of private and public life speaks of service to humanity in the form of concrete efforts and personal sacrifices made to better the lot of the oppressed, downtrodden and underprivileged in Nigeria.

"That essential ingredient of wanting to positively affect humanity through service, more in deeds than in mere words, is what stands me head and shoulders above my co-aspirants in the race for the country's topmost job come 2023.

"Contrary to what some uninformed persons say, I am not a neophyte nor a first-timer in rendering altruistic services to mankind, using my God-given endowments and resources.

"I have deliberately built an impressive profile of social entrepreneurship that has won me recognitions from far and near, politics or not.

"Upon that platform of service is what I am standing to offer myself to Nigerians as the clock ticks inexorably towards what appears a destiny-defining general elections in just over 70 days from now.''

He added that he is a breath of fresh air that Nigeria needs at this material time in our history.

According to him, his candidacy presents Nigerians with a unique opportunity to vote for freshness and newness to replace a thick cloud of stagnation and regression.

