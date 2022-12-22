Nigeria's civil service has for decades failed to live up to its assigned constitutional role as the engine that runs government

Over the years, the federal government's establishment is reputed to wallow in indolence and corruption

Accord Party presidential candidate Professor Chris Imumolen says if voted into power, he will address the excruciating bureaucracy that the system is known for

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lagos - Accord Party's presidential candidate Professor Christopher Imumolen says he will make wholesale reforms in the country's civil service his topmost priority should he get the opportunity to become Nigeria's president in next year's general elections.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by his media team, Imumolen stated that if elected, the civil service will be reformed and sanitised to make it more attuned to the demands of his proposed reformist government.

Prof Imumolen says the excruciating bureaucracy the civil service is known for will be a thing of the past if he is elected. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

He further said the success or failure of any government depends on the civil service.

Part of the statement sent on Wednesday, December 21, read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Any government that wishes to deliver on its pre-election promises fully must recognise the role the service could play in ensuring that because they are the oil that lubricates the engines of government.

"The civil service as presently constituted can only partially fulfil its constitutional role of making government work effectively because of age-long habits that need to be curbed.

"A civil service populated by workers who got there on a man-know-man basis. A civil service where indolence and official corruption is the order of the day cannot make any government succeed.

"That is why, if I get the people's mandate to become president, I'll do all in my power to ensure that that status quo doesn't remain.

"We are going to review the process of recruitment into the service. We will end the era of file-carrying and institute a proper system to ensure transparency and accountability in government business.

"We will fully digitalise the whole civil service structure to make it more effective and result-oriented.''

He added that if elected, he would ensure that only those who are patriotic and progressive-minded and who have the overall interest of the country at heart are allowed the opportunity to work in the civil service.

2023: I have what it takes to succeed Buhari, says Imumolen

Recall that Professor Imumolen recently declared that he does not doubt that he has what it takes to become Nigeria's next president.

He said he could rescue Nigeria from its current free fall into disgrace and return her to sustainable growth if he gets the people's mandate in next year's general elections.

The renowned scholar and entrepreneur stated that he could conveniently take over the reins of government from outgoing president Muhammadu Buhari next year because he is qualified but competent to do the job.

2023: I have the edge over my co-aspirants, says Imumolen

Earlier, Imumolen declared that he has the attributes that place his head and shoulders above his other opponents in next year's presidential elections.

Acknowledging that his 17 other rivals are men of outstanding pedigrees in their chosen areas of expertise, Imumolen said he is the man that has the x-factor among them.

He stated that he had made huge sacrifices over a decade and a half, launching and sustaining initiatives that have helped to add value to the lives of Nigerians, including those who once held public offices in the country.

Source: Legit.ng