Prince Uche Secondus, former PDP national chairman, has cautioned Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike to be humble

Secondus reminded Wike that his tenure as the Rivers state chief executive will be over in a matter of weeks

He stated that the Rivers state governor cannot impose any presidential candidate on Rivers people

Port Harcourt - Alaibi Nnana Joseph, the special assistant on media to former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, has berated the Rivers state governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for his comments targeted at his principal.

Prince Secondus, while alluding to Governor Wike in the media, reportedly said that no one person has powers to impose a presidential candidate on Rivers electorate.

Secondus and Wike continue their latest verbal war in the media. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Responding, Governor Wike said Secondus was a meddlesome interloper because he had been expelled as a member of PDP by his ward in Andoni.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, December 26 and signed by Joseph on his behalf, the ex-PDP chairman said:

“It is pitiable seeing the dramatic display of Governor Nyesom Wike since he lost the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party in May.

“Whereas Governor Wike allowed himself to be overwhelmed by self-inflicted delusions that he was poised to win the presidential ticket of the PDP. But he lost. And since his loss, the governor has yet to recover from the shock of his defeat.

“Perhaps because the burden of electoral defeat became too heavy for Wike to bear, he has since his defeat embarked on a solitary psychotic adventure, choosing to entertain himself, nay the small crowd of people that congregate around him for his entertaining value.

“Governor Wike has taken an enemy out of everyone who is sane enough not to be a party to his gale of anger and frustration.

“That he’s picking on Prince Uche Secondus now is nothing new in the long list of people that Wike has ripped apart with his unbridled tongue.”

He admonished Governor Wike to be mindful of the fact that in matter weeks away, Rivers state will have a new governor-elect and his tenure will come to an end.

He added:

“No one leaves the path for an ex-horseman. Wike will be an ex-horseman in matter of months and people whom he had ridden roughshod over will demand certain answers from him.”

