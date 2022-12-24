Fresh Crisis Looms in PDP as Wike Revealed How Atiku’s Campaign Chairman Blew Away $15M Oil Block Deal
- The face-off between Atiku's campaign chairman in Rivers state and Governor Nyesom Wike has taken a fresh shape
- This is as Governor Wike made some revelations about Senator Lee Maeba's $15m Oil Block Deal
- Wike while commissioning a new project in Rivers state dared Atiku;'s strong man to come forward and defend himself
The brewing crisis between the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and supporters of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar in Rivers state, took a new turn as the governor exposes some shoddy deals of Senator Lee Maeba.
Governor Wike, however, dismissed the alleged assassination attempt leveled against him by Senator Lee Maeba and other members of the Atiku campaign council in the state, Daily Independent reported.
Wike makes some revelations about Maeba
The governor said he had never contemplated sending people to kill the senator because he is not his style of politics, stressing that his explanation has become necessary to set the record straight for posterity.
He asserted that politically, Senator Lee Maeba is not a threat or a major influencer of votes whether in the Khana council or in the entire state.
Maeba's oil block deal of $15M, Wike sheds more light
Governor Wike insisted that while he was council Chairman, Chief of Staff, minister and now governor, he attracted projects to his immediate community and the state. Whereas, Senator Maeba has never attracted any project to Ogoni.
According to him, the former senator was awarded an oil block, instead of growing the business, he sold it for $15M.
Even with such fund, Governor Wike maintained that Senator Maeba has never sponsored any Ogoni person on scholarship, or executed even a constituency project for his people.
Governor Wike challenged Senator Maeba to mention anything he had done for his people because the school he attended has not got any intervention from him. He further revealed that even the Bori Town Internal Roads and Luae East-West Road that was awarded to him was not done.
The governor maintained that even in the face of political provocation, unfounded allegations and outright disregard to statutory laws by unruly political actors, his administration cannot resort to political violence.
Governor Wike made the assertion at the inauguration of the 17.2 kilometres long Bori-Kono Road that held at Methodist Comprehensive High School Premises in Baen community of Khana Local Government Area on Friday.
The governor said his administration has done so well for Rivers people in terms of project delivery, ensuring security and promoting good governance, which have earned political goodwill of Rivers electorate.
