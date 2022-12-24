The face-off between Atiku's campaign chairman in Rivers state and Governor Nyesom Wike has taken a fresh shape

This is as Governor Wike made some revelations about Senator Lee Maeba's $15m Oil Block Deal

Wike while commissioning a new project in Rivers state dared Atiku;'s strong man to come forward and defend himself

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The brewing crisis be­tween the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and supporters of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar in Rivers state, took a new turn as the governor exposes some shoddy deals of Senator Lee Maeba.

Governor Wike, however, dis­missed the alleged assassination attempt leveled against him by Senator Lee Maeba and other members of the Atiku campaign council in the state, Daily Independent reported.

Wike exposes Senator Lee Maeba and speaks on how he blew away a $15M Oil block deal. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Wike makes some revelations about Maeba

The governor said he had nev­er contemplated sending people to kill the senator because he is not his style of politics, stressing that his explanation has become nec­essary to set the record straight for posterity.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He asserted that politically, Senator Lee Maeba is not a threat or a major influencer of votes whether in the Khana council or in the entire state.

Maeba's oil block deal of $15M, Wike sheds more light

Governor Wike insisted that while he was council Chairman, Chief of Staff, minister and now governor, he attracted projects to his immediate community and the state. Whereas, Senator Mae­ba has never attracted any project to Ogoni.

According to him, the former senator was awarded an oil block, instead of growing the business, he sold it for $15M.

Even with such fund, Gover­nor Wike maintained that Senator Maeba has never sponsored any Ogoni person on scholarship, or executed even a constituency proj­ect for his people.

Governor Wike challenged Senator Maeba to mention any­thing he had done for his people because the school he attended has not got any intervention from him. He further revealed that even the Bori Town Internal Roads and Luae East-West Road that was awarded to him was not done.

The governor maintained that even in the face of political provo­cation, unfounded allegations and outright disregard to statutory laws by unruly political actors, his administration cannot resort to political violence.

Governor Wike made the as­sertion at the inauguration of the 17.2 kilometres long Bori-Kono Road that held at Methodist Com­prehensive High School Premises in Baen community of Khana Lo­cal Government Area on Friday.

The governor said his adminis­tration has done so well for Rivers people in terms of project delivery, ensuring security and promoting good governance, which have earned political goodwill of Riv­ers electorate.

Lee Maeba: Police make incriminating discovery in Atiku camapaigner's house

Police officers in Rivers state who took an ongoing investigation into the Port Harcourt residence of Senator Lee Maeba where some gunmen launched an attack have made some revelations.

In his conversation with journalists on Thursday, December 15, the commissioner of police in Rivers, Okon Effiong, disclosed that vehicles damaged by the armed criminals were old and rickety ones.

Effiong revealed that Maeba's luxurious and rather sophisticated cars were not touched by the assailants, a discovery which is leading the police to suspect that the said attack could have been stage-managed.

Tension erupts as gunmen attack Atiku's campaign chairman in Wike's state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that some unknown gunmen on Thursday morning, December 8, attacked the resident of Senator Lee Maeba, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

Maeba is the River state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council.

According to a source, the attackers came from a nearby street, shot at his entrance and made their way into the senator's compound.

Source: Legit.ng