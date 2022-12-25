Members of the PDP in Rivers state have been advised to allow peace to reign as the 2023 general election draws near

The ex-national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus made the plea while reacting to the crisis rocking the party

Secondus, however, advised Governor Wike to thread with caution, saying that power is transient

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

More chieftains of the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have continued to criticise Governor Nyesom Wike over the sealing of the Atiku/Okowa campaign office in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state.

The Punch reports that a former national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, described the act as a childish behaviour and abuse of power.

Governor Nysom Wike of Rivers state asks the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to resign to allow peace reign in the party. Credit: Nyesom Wike.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered tat Secondus said people in positions of authority must bear in mind that power is transient and that no matter how long, every individual would give account of their stewardship to God.

Governor Wike has been at loggerheads with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, since the party’s presidential primary in May.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

All efforts to resolve the crisis between the Wike group, known as the Integrity Group, and the Atiku camp had failed, with the Integrity Group insisting that Ayu should step down as chairman.

In his reactions, Secondus, who also hails from the state, said:

“The sealing of the Atiku campaign office in Rivers State is childish. It doesn’t portray us as democrats and lovers of peace. We must do everything possible to show the world that we are a non-violent people who believe in the rule of law.

“We must not constitute ourselves as a hindrance to the rule of law and we must remember that power is transient. We must know that only God Almighty is omnipresent and who reigns forever. No matter how long, every power wielded by men will expire.

“Let us exercise the powers given to us by the people with a sense of responsibility and care, knowing and believing that one day, we shall not only leave the position but also give account of our stewardship to God Almighty.”

The former PDP chairman, however, appealed to the people of the state to remain peaceful and go about their campaigns and business without rancour.

Wike gets tough message from Atiku after Rivers govt sealed campaign office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the special assistant on public communications to the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation, Phrank Shaibu, reacted to the sealing of the Port Harcourt Office of the campaign.

It was reported that Shaibu said on Friday, December 23, that the matter was brought to the attention of the campaign.

He emphasised that no matter the intimidation, his principal, Atiku Abubakar would become Nigeria's president in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng