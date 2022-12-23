Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said the issue of life and death is very important than to start toiling with it

Wike said this while commenting on the allegation that he sent some assassins to a senator in the state, adding that he does not play with the issue of life and death

The governor said he would not have commented on the issue but noted that his accuser went on live TV to make the claim

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has urged his political opponents to desist from playing politics with the issue of life and death.

The governor said claimed he was accused of sending assassins to a senator, who had gone on TV to make the claim.

Does Wike send assassins to a senator in Rivers state?

Wike said he would not play politics with people's lives while calling on his political critics to stop lying against him because of ministerial positions.

He added that political appointments such as ministers should be based on merit and not because one lied against other politicians.

The governor made the clarification in a video shared by Channels Television on its Twitter page on Friday, December 23.

Wike said he would not have responded to the allegation if it was mere gossip but for the senator to have gone on live television, he needed to respond to it for posterity's sake.

See the video below:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been divided since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party.

Wike, who lost the primary to Atiku, is leading 5 governors of the party to demand the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the party, to accommodate fairness, justice and equity in the leadership structure.

Atiku has been against the resignation of Ayu and his supporters in Rivers state have been at loggerheads with Governor Wike.

