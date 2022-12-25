The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, might be defeated in the forthcoming presidential election if the prediction of the General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, finally comes to pass.

In a document released on Saturday, December 24 and made available to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele, said the northerners and some high ranking members of the ruling APC would betray Tinubu ahead of the poll.

Primate Elijah Ayodele says that it was revealed to him that northerners would betray the candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 election.

He said:

"I foresee Northerners betraying Tinubu and people within his party. People who are close to him will also betray him. I am not Tinubu’s enemy. Ordinarily, I would prefer him to others, but that is what God revealed to me about him."

He also added that he foresees that northern power brokers are divided between Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Abubakar Atiku of PDP and Bola Tinubu of APC.

Primate Ayodele, however, stated that some Northerners love Obi, some love Atiku and some Emirs love Tinubu.

He added that no past leader of the country would support Tinubu’s presidential ambition before the election.

The pastor added:

Why Tinubu, Atiku, Obi need God's protection around them

According to him, all the major presidential candidates need God’s protection around themselves, adding that he foresees that not all the candidates contesting would be alive on the day of election and that not all those who win would be sworn in and not all those who are sworn in would complete their terms.

He further stated:

"They need God’s protection around themselves. I foresee not all the aspirants contesting would be alive on the day of election, not all those who win would be sworn in and not all those who are sworn in would complete their terms.

"The incoming Senate President will not cooperate with the incoming President. He will be independent. But the incoming House of Representatives Speaker will work with the new president. Some incoming States Assembly Speakers will not finish their terms."

Source: Legit.ng