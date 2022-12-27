The G-5 governors have ruled out supporting the presidential candidate of their party, Atiku Abubakar

The five aggrieved PDP governors have left for London to finalise which of the presidential candidates they will be backing in the forthcoming 2023 election

The governors, who want a winning candidate, have been weighing options on the chances of APC's Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party

Nyesom Wike and his allies are said to be considering who has the strength or figures to defeat Atiku as they fear supporting a weak candidate who may lose

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) keeps getting worse as the five aggrieved governors have refused to work for the presidential candidate of their party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The governors under the aegis of the Integrity Group reportedly left for London to finalise decisions on who to back for the presidency in next year’s general election, causing unease among party members.

Governor Nyesom Wike and his allies are set to pick their preferred presidential candidate. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

A source told The Nation that the aggrieved governors, known as the G-5, are in a dilemma as they do not want to back the wrong candidate which will subject them to mockery if they lose.

They are said to be toying with the idea of either backing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) for the race.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The source said:

“The G-5 governors have to choose between Tinubu and Obi. They have to consider all options, including the consideration of who has the strength or figures to defeat Atiku in the presidential poll.

“It is no longer about sentiments, but facing the reality on whose figures can add up to win the poll for power shift to the South, which is their ultimate objective.”

Members of the G5 are Nyesom Wike (Rivers State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Samuel Ortom (Benue State), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State).

They have been demanding that the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, resigns before they will support the presidential ambition of Atiku.

G-5 governors may endorse Peter Obi

Three of the aggrieved governors were reportedly told by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to support Obi during a private visit. The ex-president's reason is that no Igbo candidate has been elected president and the region needs to be given a chance.

A close aide of one of the governors said:

“Obasanjo made the plea during a private session with Wike, Ortom and Makinde."

The aide disclosed that though some of the governors are not for Obi, but they are already aiding him with logistics.

This Day reports that barring any last-minute change in political permutations, the group may have concluded plans to endorse Peter Obi.

A source disclosed that the governors would be back in Nigeria on December 30, for Wike to attend his scheduled meeting with Ogoni Council of Chiefs on December 31.

APC chieftain expresses confidence Wike, others will support Tinubu

There are indications that the GovernoNyesom Wike of Rivers state will declare support for Tinubu, the presidential candidate of APC in January 2023.

Governor Wike promised to reveal the presidential candidate he would be campaigning for in January ahead of the 2023 election.

The governor also disclosed that he would embark on nationwide campaigns for the candidate, to convince Nigerians to cast their votes for him.

A member of the national working committee of the APC who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the leaders of the ruling party are confident that Wike and his allies will declare support for Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng