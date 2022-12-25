Ahead of the forthcoming general election in Nigeria, the General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted that some people would stage a massive protest against some prominent presidential candidates.

In a document released on Saturday, December 24 and made available to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele, said he foresees a massive protest against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, his APC counterparts, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Kwakwanso of NNPP.

Primate Elijah Ayodele says that some Nigerians would stage a protest against leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ayodele, however, said that it was not revealed to him when the protest would happen.

He added that it may occur before the end of the new era because it is not going to be immediate change either any of the three wins, stressing that one would be better than the other.

Primate Ayodele says:

"Note and mark it this may not be 2023 but it would be a preparation towards it. I foresee a massive protest ATIKU, TINUBU, OBI or KWANKWASO is in the saddle. Anyone of them MUST PRAY AGAINST any major massive protest that is a mother of END SARS.

"When and time I don’t know but before the end of the new era because it is not going to be immediate change either any of the three wins but one would be better than the other."

APC desperate to win in 2023

The primate also noted that the ruling APC would use all means within its disposal to win the 2023 general election.

He said:

"What God has shown me is that APC is using all means to win the election next year; legally, illegally, physically and spiritually, even financially. APC is very desperate to win. PDP and Labour Party are taking this election matter with levity.

"The two candidates are not fighting the battle with seriousness. APC is ready to buy anything that can be bought to win the election.

"Nigeria will not want to be patient. That is the reason why the incoming government must exercise patience and make the people understand. There must be a system to carry people along."

2023 Presidency: Northerners, some APC chieftains will betray Tinubu, Prominent pastor makes stunning prophecy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, might be defeated in the forthcoming presidential election if the prediction of Primate Elijah Ayodele, finally comes to pass.

It was reported that Ayodele said the northerners and some high ranking members of the ruling APC would betray Tinubu ahead of the poll.

He also added that he foresees that northern power brokers are divided between Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Abubakar Atiku of PDP and Bola Tinubu of APC.

