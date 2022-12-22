Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerian security agencies to be wary of politicians

The former Kwara state governor was reacting to the recent attempt to arrest Godwin Emefiele on terrorism

Going further, he added that the plans of some political elements to use money to buy the 2023 general election has been affected by CBN's new policy

A message has been sent to security agencies in the country. The message was sent by former Senate president, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

According to him, they should be careful not to be manipulated by politicians as the 2023 presidential election draws nearer, Tribune Newspaper reports.

Saraki disclosed this in a statement by his Media Office in Abuja.

He was reacting to the recent court case in which the Department of State Services (DSS) accused the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, of terrorism.

He argued that there were some clouds around the DSS’s court action coming two months to the general election, Vanguard Newspaper added.

“One of the suspicions this case has raised is that it is part of a grand plot by those who want to undermine and sabotage the coming general election because their calculation on vote buying, rigging, and excessive use of money is falling apart.

“I urge the DSS, police, Nigeria Security and Civil De- fence Corps (NSCDC), the military, and all security agencies to be wary of political manipulators, despots, and anarcists who may want to use the case to derail the free and fair election regime that the new Electoral Act, Independent National Electoral Com- mission (INEC) and President Muhammadu Buhari have promised."

Presidency reveals position on DSS' alleged move to arrest CBN Governor Emefiele over terrorism allegations

Meanwhile, the Presidency says it will not comment on the reported move by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as the matter is still in court.

The response was given by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu when contacted to comment on the raging issue.

He said:

“We are not commenting on this because the matter is in court. Thanks for contacting us,” Shehu responded on Wednesday, December 21.

Alleged terrorism financing: Court gives verdict on DSS' move to arrest CBN Governor Emefiele

The alleged move by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest and detain CBN governor Godwin Emefiele has hit a legal brick wall.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja allegedly declined the application filed by the secret police to get Emefiele remanded.

The presiding judge, Justice JT Tsoho, reportedly said the DSS did not provide any concrete evidence to substantiate its claims that Emefiele was involved in terrorism financing.

