Goodluck Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria, has presented the Grand Commander of Ebony Hall of Fame (GCEHF) award to ex-Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti

Fayemi, while sharing pictures of the event on his Twitter, said the award is to recognise his work in transforming the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) into a sub-national government

The former chairman of the NGF also thank the governor and people of Ebonyi for the honour and recognition bestowed on him

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has presented the award of Grand Commander of Ebony Hall of Fame (GCEHF) to ex-Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), broke the news when he took to his Twitter page on Friday, December 23, to share pictures of the award presentation.

Jonathan presents award of grand commander of Ebonyi hall of fame to Fayemi Photo Credit: Kayode Fayemi

Source: Twitter

Which award does Jonathan present to APC chieftain, Kayode Fayemi?

The former chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum added that the award is to recognise his efforts in transforming the forum into a sub-national government.

While it was not clear if the award was presented to Fayemi on Friday or days before, the former minister expressed gratitude to the governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, for the honour and recognition.

Also in attendance at the event is Fayemi's predecessor, Ayodele Fayose, who is a known chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose and Fayemi were seen in the picture, hugging and exchanging pleasantries with each other.

His statement reads in part:

"It was an honour to receive the Award of Grand Commander of Ebony Hall of Fame (GCEHF). This recognition attests to our efforts at transforming @NGFSecretariat into a model forum for subnational governments with verifiable developmental outcomes & contributions to nation building"

See his tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng