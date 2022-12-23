Nigeria's former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed his perception about national honorary awards

The Bayelsa-born politician said a national honorary award should be bestowed on people based on merit and character

He urged the federal government to promulgate laws that strip looters of their honorary awards

Ebonyi, Abakaliki - Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has urged the federal government to withdraw the national honour award of some persons with questionable character and allegations on their radar.

The former President said a national honour award is for worthy citizens while urging that the federal government strip those who no longer deserve it.

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was conferred with Grand Commander, Ebonyi Hall of Fame (GCEHF). Photo: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Twitter

He made this remark recently in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, at the maiden edition of the Ebonyi State Honors Award.

At the award ceremony, Jonathan was honoured with the Grand Commander, Ebonyi Hall of Fame (GCEHF) award.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Jonathan said:

“Talking about awards, I want to say, probably, when we are making laws, at the federal level, there should be an amendment empowering the president or the governors to strike off such honours.”

While showing appreciation for the award, Jonathan stated that the recognition is a premise to enhance the agelong relationship between Ebonyi and Bayelsa state.

At the ceremony, the Ebonyi state government honoured the former head of state, the late Chief Sani Abacha, with the honour of the GCEHF for the creation of the state in October 1996.

Similarly, former Ebonyi state governor Martin Elechi and 300 other influential Nigerians were honoured at the event.

These lists include the Chief of Staff to President Mohammadu Buhari, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambari; Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; two former Governors of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi and Ayo Fayose as well as former Governor of Abia State, Chief Theodore Orji.

President Buhari hails Gov Umahi

As reported by The Nation, President Muhammadu Buhari, who his chief of staff ably represented, Ibrahim Gambari, lauded Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state for setting up such an event.

He also stated that the governor had earned his place in the league of political leaders with extraordinary leadership tenets.

President Buhari also noted that the administration of Governor Umahi had been tailored around the three main components of his administration which range from economic stability, security, and anti-corruption campaign.

The President also gave Governor Umahi his flowers for championing the course of adequate security in the southeast region as well as his remarkable feat in infrastructural development and agricultural policies.

Source: Legit.ng