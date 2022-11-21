Gboyega Aribisogan, the newly elected speaker of the Ekiti state house of assembly, has accused Kayode Fayemi, the former governor of the state as the face behind the crisis rocking the house of assembly

The speaker alleged that the former minister has refused to acknowledge him since his emergence as the speaker of the house

Shortly after his election, the police had sealed off the state house of assembly complex on the suspicion that some hoodlums are planning to attack the building.

Kayode Fayemi, the former governor of Ekiti state has been accused of a plot to remove the newly elected speaker of the state assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan.

The speaker alleged that the ex-governor is working with members of the state house of assembly to sack him, Channels Television reported.

Ekiti speaker accuses Fayemi of plotting to impeach him Photo Credit: Kayode Fayemi

Source: Twitter

Aribisogan's allegation came after the assembly complex was sealed off by security operatives over suspicion that some hoodlums would unleash mayhem on the facility following his emergence as speaker.

Latest about Ekiti speaker, Kayode Fayemi, APC, Ekiti Governor

The lawmaker accused Fayemi of being responsible for the development, adding that the ex-governor had refused to acknowledge him since his election as speaker of the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While speaking on Channels, Aribisogan said:

“The majority of members of Assembly voted for me but few of them who felt perhaps I did not follow the directive of the former governor, Dr Fayemi, thought that they would make the state ungovernable for even the administration.”

He said he has even sent a message to the former minister, asking if he is no longer his loyalist because he could not comprehend why Fayemi has not congratulated him.

Tension in southwest state as police shut down house of assemble over thugs attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ekiti state house of assembly has been taken over by the police over an intelligent report of planned attacks by some unknown thugs.

One of the workers who spoke on the condition of anonymity said there was an order from the state police command that everyone should vacate the facility in the interest of peace.

Armed security officers were stationed at different strategic locations around the premises of the state command.

Source: Legit.ng