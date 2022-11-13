The strength of the NNPP in Gombe on Sunday, November 13, increased by the number of its members following defections from the APC and the PDP

The defectors were welcomed by the governorship candidate of the NNPP in the northern state, Khamisu Mailantarki

This development invariably means a big boost for the presidential ambition of Rbiu Kwankwaso, the former Kano governor

Kaltungo LGA, Gombe - New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Yobe state on Sunday, November 13, accepted some defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors were received in Kaltungo local government area of Gombe state by the NNPP's governorship candidate in the state, Khamisu Mailantarki, Punch reports.

Mailantarki described the defections of the new party members as a great success and promised them that they will be given a level-playing ground and carried along in all of the NNPP's activities.

Claiming that the APC and the PDP have failed the people, the gubernatorial candidate noted that the NNPP will give them a much better alternative.

Among other things, Mailantarki said:

“Glory be to God for the successes being recorded by the NNPP every day. This is as a result of the good manifestos of the party. That is why more people are trooping to join. Together, we can do it and have a new Gombe State come 2023.”

This development, is, of course, a big plus to Rabiu Kwankwaso who is the presidential candidate of the NNPP.

2023 elections: New twist as Kwankwaso says he's willing to step aside, gives condition

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, says he was "willing to step aside" if his party can produce a better candidate ahead of the 2023 elections.

The former Kano state governor, however, said he is the best candidate the NNPP has at the moment, and that is why he working hard to ensure the party wins in 2023.

Kwankwaso said this in Enugu on Tuesday, November 8, saying the party was setting up its offices in the southeastern state ahead of the 2023 general election.

