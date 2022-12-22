President Buhari has reacted to the concerns raised in some quarters that he has not featured in Tinubu's campaigns since the flag-off in Jos, Plateau state

The Nigerian leader assured the APC that he will campaign for Tinubu with energy but noted that his functions and duties as the president will equally be attended to

Buhari who met with Tinubu in the State House on Wednesday, December 21, expressed strong optimism that the ruling party will win all the elections fairly and squarely

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, December 21, received the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in State House.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, made this known in a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng.

President Buhari receives APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in State House on Wednesday, December 21. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

While Adesina did not disclose what was discussed during the visit, another statement by presidential spokesman Garba Shehu gave an insight into what might have transpired at the closed-door meeting.

Buhari ready to campaign for Tinubu and other APC candidates, says Shehu

In the statement sighted by Legit.ng on Twitter, Shehu said President Buhari assured the APC that he is ready at all times to campaign for Tinubu and other candidates with “full energy and conviction.”

The presidential spokesman noted that the statement was to dispel concerns expressed in certain quarters that Buhari has not featured in Tinubu's campaigns since the flag-off in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

He explained that while Buhari remains committed to party politics, he is also committed to discharging his functions and duties as the president.

The presidential spokesman recalled that Buhari stressed that he is ready to campaign for the party’s victory in 2023 while speaking to the Nigerian community in Washington DC during his recent visit to the United States (US).

2023 elections: APC campaigns have been the most aggressive, says Buhari

Legit.ng gathers that President Buhari noted that the APC campaigns have so far been the most aggressive in recent history.

“They have been impressive and of a high voltage compared to the opposition that seems to be playing catch-up," the president was quoted as saying.

He expressed strong optimism that the party will win all the elections fairly and squarely.

2023 elections: Details emerge as VP Osinbajo visits Tinubu, Shettima in Abuja

In another report, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday evening, December 21, paid a visit to the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in Abuja.

Laolu Akande, the vice president's spokesman, disclosed this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday.

"Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stopped by for a friendly visit at the Abuja residence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu just now," Akande tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng