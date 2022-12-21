Kola Ologbondiya, the spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign organisation, has alleged that Bola Tinubu of the APC, is behind the travails of Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor

In a veiled message, Ologbondiyal alleged that politicians with bullion vans and stocked cash are the ones behind the dilemma of the CBN governor

Some Nigerians have been mounting pressure on the EFCC to investigate Bola Tinubu following viral pictures of bullion vans allegedly conveying money to his residence on the eve of 2019 election

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council (PCC) has called for restrained on the terrorism allegation against the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The PDP, in a veiled allegation, alleged that those behind the onslaught against the CBN governor are those politicians with bullion vans, Leadership reported.

PDP says politicians with bullion vans are behind Emefiele's travails Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

What you need to know about Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor's travail

This is as the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation said it has reviewed the allegation against Emefiele and that his position is very sensitive to the country's economy.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson of the council made the call in a statement on Tuesday, December 20.

The statement reads in part:

"Ambitious politicians that run activities with bullion vans and raw cash are out to destroy the nation’s financial institutions, particularly, the CBN, for their selfish political interests.”

The PDP stalwart stated that it is important to maintain the CBN's stability because Nigeria's apex bank is critical to the economic and social health of the nation.

Ologbondiyan added that Nigerians must not fall prey to politicians that are corrupt and are out to gain control of national patrimony and its resources for their personal ambitions.

On the eve of the 2019 election, it was alleged that some bullion vans conveyed money into the residence of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Many have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate the allegation against the APC stalwart.

