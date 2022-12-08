The Central Bank of Nigeria has been ordered by the house of representatives to stop the implementation of its new cash withdrawal policy scheduled to commence on January 9, 2023 till it complies with the Act that established the bank.

The house of assembly also summoned the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, following the provision of the central bank Act, which required the apex bank to brief the lawmakers on the bank policies in recent times.

On Thursday, December 8, the green chamber erupted in noise as members condemned the new cash withdrawal policy, stating that it will have a gross effect on small businesses and the economy, because most rural communities don't have access to bank.

Source: Legit.ng