After failing to appear at the House of Representatives twice over the CBN's new cash policy, Godwin Emefiele is finally addressing lawmakers

However, Emefiele's representative, Aisha Ahmad, the deputy governor, Financial System Stability, is the one in the green chamber

Ahmed, delivering her speech on Thursday, December 22, said the limit set on cash withdrawal will not affect corporate businesses and most Nigerians adversely

Aisha Ahmad, the deputy governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria, is currently addressing the House of Representatives on the CBN's policy which sets limits to cash withdrawals at deposit money banks and other financial institutions.

During the session on Thursday, December 22, Ahmad said the CBN observed that about 94 and 82 percent of personal and corporate transactions had been electronic, Punch reports.

She noted that this means the majority of Nigerians would not be adversely affected by the reviewed limits.

Ahmed added that the apex bank introduced the new policy in phases, with successes recorded in some of the states where it has been implemented.

Presidency reveals position on DSS' alleged move to arrest CBN Governor Emefiele over terrorism allegations

The presidency said it will not comment on the reported move by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as the matter is still in court.

The response was given by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu when contacted to comment on the raging issue.

“We are not commenting on this because the matter is in court. Thanks for contacting us,” Shehu responded on Wednesday, December 21.

How DSS allegedly made move to arrest Emefiele

Multiple media reports indicate that the DSS had filed a suit seeking to arrest and detain Emefiele over terrorism financing charges.

However, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Justice John Tsoho, rejected the suit, which was said to have been filed by the applicant in the absence of the respondent.

Alleged terrorism financing: Fani-Kayode tackles Emefiele, accuses CBN governor of refusing to report to DSS

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), berated Emefiele, accusing him of refusing to report to the DSS to answer questions on terrorism.

