There are fresh allegations by Comrade Timi Frank that the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, is no longer safe in Nigeria

The former deputy spokesman of the APC made the allegation in a letter written to international bodies

He also asked the DSS to show Nigerians proof of Emefiele's involvement in any form of terrorism-related activities

FCT, Abuja - On Thursday, December 22, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, raised the alarm over the safety of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Comrade Frank in a statement sent to Legit.ng called on the international community, especially the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, to intervene to save Emefiele's life and job.

Comrade Timi Frank has alleged that CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele is not safe in Nigeria anymore. Photo credit: @cenbank

Emefiele has been in the news following allegations that the Department of State Services (DSS) have plans to arrest and charge him for terrorism financing to forcefully and illegally remove him as the governor of the apex bank.

Comrade Frank, the United Liberation Movement for West Papua Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, urged the DSS to purge itself of partisanship by following due process if it has any evidence linking Emefiele to the said charge.

He insisted that the DSS had farmed out their men to harass, intimidate and arrest Emefiele on his way back into the country after an official assignment abroad.

Part of the statement read:

"To me, it's a plot to destabilise next year's general elections. I plead with the nation's security agencies and their cohorts to halt this devious plan in the country's interest.

"It is worthy of note that the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had revealed in the past that six top Nigerians were part of those funding terrorism in Nigeria.

"The DSS has done nothing to bring these persons to justice, yet the agency is allegedly being swift in weaving a charge of terrorism financing against Emefiele.

"It is crystal clear that this plot is not far from the politics of 2023. Therefore, we appeal to the international community to wade in and call the people who want to execute this gross illegality against the CBN Governor to order.

"My guess is that some people are not comfortable with Emefiele's policies, especially that of naira notes' redesign as it appears to thwart their plans for vote buying during the upcoming general elections.''

Comrade Frank advised the DSS to channel their energies to curtail other illegalities in the country rather than harassing Emefiele.

He added:

"In all, if anything untoward happens to Emefiele, the DSS must be ready to take full responsibility."

Timi Frank to DSS: Stop illegal plot to arrest CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

Recall that Comrade Frank had urged the DSS to halt their plot to arrest Emefiele.

Comrade Frank was reacting to allegations by the Coalition of United Political Parties in Abuja on Monday, December 19.

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the DSS and other officials to order not to intensify the already heightened security situation in the country.

Arewa youths supporting CBN cashless policy, withdrawal limits, says Shettima

Meanwhile, the national president of the Arewa Youths, Yerima Shettima, has declared that the group is backing the CBN cashless policy and the new withdrawal limits.

Shettima said his group decided to support the policy because it is for the people and will further fight off crimes.

He also dismissed the position of some Nigerians kicking against the policy, saying it is good for the nation.

Source: Legit.ng