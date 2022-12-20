The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been hit with massive defections as over 90,000 party members defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Senator Iyorchia Au, the national chairman of the opposition party, officially received the defectors on Tuesday, December 20

A former Secretary to the Government of Katsina state under Governor Aminu Bello Masari was said to be among the defectors

Katsina state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina state said on Tuesday, December 20, that it received over 90,000 defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties ahead of the 2023 general election.

Vanguard reported that the defectors were received at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina metropolis during the campaign rally organised for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP said it has received over 90,000 defectors from the APC in Katsina ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

A breakdown of the numbers indicates that 49,000 APC members decamped to PDP from Katsina Zone while 23,000 decamped from Funtua zone and another 19,000 from Daura Zone, making a total of 91,000 decampees from the three senatorial zones in the state.

The defectors from the Daura Zone were reportedly represented by Alhaji Yahaya Kwande while those from the Funtua zone were represented by Alhaji Baba Yale Yaro.

Those who defected from the Katsina zone were led by Alhaji Aminu Lawal Mani.

It was gathered that one of the defectors is a former Secretary to the Government of Katsina state under Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

Iyorchia Ayu receives defectors

The defectors were received officially into the PDP by the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

He welcomed all of them to the party, noting that they made a wise move by joining forces with the PDP to rescue the country from the ruling APC.

Mass defection in Lagos as top APC chieftains defect to PDP

In a related development, hundreds of the members of the APC in the Epe local government area of Lagos state have defected to the PDP.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Gbenga Ogunleye, the head of media for JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organizations, indicates that the APC members defected on Tuesday, December 20.

The defectors declared support for the Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) and the party's presidential candidate, Atiku.

Source: Legit.ng