The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has congratulated former Senate president, Senator Bukola Saraki, on his 60th birthday.

Ortom describing Saraki as a political giant, showered encomiums on the former Senate president for his consistency in promoting the ideals of democracy in the country.

He said that Saraki is a great political leader and one of the defenders of democracy who is working assiduously for the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

Ortom noted that Saraki has consistently demonstrated good faith and leadership over the years, saying,

"He believes in a united Nigeria of equal opportunities for all citizens.

"As the governor of Kwara state, Saraki demonstrated capacity and competence. As President of the Senate, he took the nation as his constituency. From these antecedents, he has proven to be a good manager of human and material resources."

A statement by Nathaniel Ikyur, the governor's chief press secretary said that the government and people of Benue State are proud of Saraki’s accomplishments over the years.

Ortom hopes for a brighter political future for Saraki even as he advised him to be unshakable and remain focused in the years ahead.

Ikyur said:

"He wishes Saraki good health, wisdom and more courage in the years to come."

