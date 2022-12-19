The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Katsina state is on the verge of having a stroll in the park ahead of the 2023 polls

A massive defection from the PDP and NNPP further strengthened the camp of the APC in Katsina

Interestingly, the People's Redemption Party (PRP) collapsed its structure for the APC guber candidate, Dr Dikko Umar Radda

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has received a significant boost in Katsina state ahead of the gubernatorial elections next year.

As reported by the Daily Independent, the People's Redemption Party (PRP) Katsina state chapter collapsed its structure and pledged allegiance to the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Dr Dikko Umar Radda.

Dikko Umar Radda has been tipped as favourite to win the gubernatorial election in Katsina state at the forthcoming polls in 2023. Photo: Dr Dikko Umar Radda

The PRP chairman, Dr Ahmad Alhassan, made public the declaration in Ingawa during the gubernatorial rally of the ruling party.

At the declaration, the PRP chairman revealed that supporting the APC is due to the alignment of ideologies and set goals that both party share heading into the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

Meanwhile, the APC gubernatorial candidate, Radda, urged electorates to support continuity and vote for the party at the forthcoming polls.

At the rally in Mani local government area, the gubernatorial candidate expressed concern over the lack of social amenities especially access to good water, in the communities under the local council.

He, however, declared the immediate construction of a borehole for the community to enable them to access good water as he also pledged to install new transformers to help sustain the electricity supply in the local government.

Radda also gifted five motorcycles during his rally at Kankiya. The motorcycles were given to Kankiya Security Committee at the District Head's Palace to enhance security.

The APC gubernatorial candidate stated that the reason for the gesture is that the security community in Kankiya has a full grasp of the security gaps in the community.

He, however, urged electorates to also vote for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Some of the major highlights of Radda's rally saw the defection of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), who were received by the APC Chairman, Katsina state chapter, Sani Aliyu Daura.

