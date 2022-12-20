The presidential ambition of the APC flag bearer has just received a major boost, a few months to the 2023 general election

This is as some candidates of the New Nigeria Peoples Party vying for positions in the Osun State House of Assembly have decided to hold a rally to support Bola Tinubu

Meanwhile, this development will boost the APC's chances of taking over the state in the forthcoming elections and will mar the chances of Rabiu Kwankwaso, NNPP flagbearer

Some candidates contesting for seats in the Osun State House of Assembly on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in the 2023 general elections have disclosed plans to hold a mega rally in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The Punch reported that the plan was unveiled by Muideen Afolabi, the party’s candidate for Ifelodun State Constituency, in a statement he signed on behalf of eight other NNPP House of Assembly candidates, obtained in Osogbo on Monday, December 19.

Twists as Kwankwaso's men back Tinubu in Osun state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

NNPP candidates back Tinubu, holds rally for him, ignore Kwankwaso, give reason

Afolabi, who lamented that less than 2 months to the 2023 polls, NNPP has not been campaigning for the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and other candidates contesting the poll in the state.

The politicians noted that those planning the rally for Tinubu in the state had also commenced a door-to-door campaign for him.

He further said,

“In collaboration with other National Assembly candidates who earlier dumped Kwankwaso, nine of us, House of Assembly candidates are set to organize a mega rally for Tinubu where masses of Osun would be convinced on why they should support him.”

"What Tinubu promised to do for Nigerians" - Former governor reveals his conversation with APC presidential candidate

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has opened up on his recent visit to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former Nasarawa state governor said he has declared his loyalty and support for Tinubu's presidential ambition.

He made this known while addressing reporters after the visit to Tinubu.

Kwankwaso tears down APC, PDP, sends strong message to Nigerians ahead of 2023 election

In another development, Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has claimed that the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), are dead parties, saying the NNPP is the credible alternative in 2023.

Speaking weekend, during an interaction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, chapter in Kaduna, Kwankwaso that the APC is worse than the PDP.

He said:

“APC has proven to be worse than PDP. They are dead parties and if anyone thinks they will change for good, such person is either deceiving himself or being mischievous."

