Bola Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress and his running mate have been tasked with making public, their plans to tackle some of the challenges across Nigeria

The task was handed to Tinubu and Kashim Shettima on Monday, December 19, by the Nigerian Labour Congress

Ayuba Wabba, the president of the congress said the state of the oil and gas sector, Nigeria's education is worrisome

The national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, has tasked the 2023 presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, on improving the poor state of the economy and should they emerge victorious in the 2023 election.

Tribune reports that Wabba speaking at a session with organised labour leaders on Monday, December 19, the lack of development of the oil and gas sector, and the unstable power supply in the country among other challenges are biting badly on citizens.

Expressing concerns over fuel subsidy, crude oil stealing and the growing crisis in the oil and gas sector, Wabba asked Tinubu about his plans to address some of these issues.

His words:

“Fixing the oil and gas sector is top on the demand of the organised labour. How do you want to address the issue of subsidy? What is the volume of refined petroleum products consumed per day in the country?

“In all the OPEC countries, it is only in Nigeria that we hear that crude oil is being stolen! Corruption is at the heart of this.”

Plans for the education sector

Continuing, the NLC president also asked Tinubu and his running mates about their plan for education in the country, especially with the growing statistics on out-of-school children.

He said:

“We want to hear your perspectives on education. That ASUU was on strike for eight months is a sad commentary.

“One other issue is the management of our natural resources. How do you want to deal with illegal mining going on? How do you want to address this being a developmental issue, if it is well run, it can engage our teeming unemployed youths?"

