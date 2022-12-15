Ogbuonye Echezona.S :The Dream is to make Printing Flexible in Nigeria

Ogbuonye Echezona Somtochukwu popularly known as OGB is a businessman and entrepreneur. He heads Ogbcopiers, a business organisation that has an interest in Printing Equipment, and printing consumables, among others. In a Facebook, interview talks about how he is building a conglomerate that is fast becoming a household name in Nigeria.

Ogbuonye Echezona Somtochukwu

Ogbcopiers a printing equipment supply company, which the main goal is to educate the printing public on how to brand the right way.

OGB Copiers have emerged as one of the business leaders in the printing sector. The company, a supplier of printing and branding equipment, has become a major player since its emergence in 2020.

In 2019 the printing sector in Nigeria was inexperienced, especially in the North and Eastern parts of Nigeria, where most of the jobs had to be sourced to the modern part of the country I.e Lagos, and Abuja.

Since the emergence of ogbcopiers they educated and supplied printing equipment to the inexperienced part of the country which improved the branding knowledge in the country.

In 2022 alone there has been lot of emergence of New branding companies as a result of the laid-back results and efforts of ogbcopiers.

Also, most students after Nysc or high school education hardly get jobs in the country and a good percentage of them want to open their own printing brand but because of the lack of knowledge in printing they had to abort the idea, but since the emergence of ogbcopiers, we have seen students who now even run their printing part-time or full-time because they now under the printing basics as a result of the foundation laid by ogb copiers.

Ogbcopiers is dedicated to taking one person's hustle to the next level by allowing them the opportunity to win items that will accelerate their hustle by running Giveaways on printing equipment.

