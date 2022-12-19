Prince Uche Secondus has urged APC media handlers not to cover up if their candidate is seriously challenged

The former PDP chairman also told APC to focus on how to sell its candidate to Nigerians instead of attacking Prince Nduka Obaigbena

According to Secondus, who is also the National Technical Adviser of PDP PCC, the attack on Obaigbena as a needless distraction

Immediate past National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has admonished members of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to focus on addressing the electorate rather than attacking the Publisher of ThisDay Newspapers, Chief Nduka Obaigbena.

He noted that having followed the issues behind the media war between the two parties, he wondered why the APC presidential media team chose to leave the business of marketing their principal for which they were appointed and be chasing Obaigbena.

Secondus tells APC not to cover up for Tinubu if he is sick. Photo credit: PDP youths vanguard/Bayo Onanuga

Source: Facebook

In a statement, yesterday, Secondus, who is also the National Technical Adviser of PDP PCC, described the attack on Obaigbena as a needless distraction.

“Rather than joining issues with the media mogul the APC team should have used the time and energy to position their candidate positively in the eyes of the public.

“Unless they are surrendering to the town-talks that they have nothing to sell in the current political space and, therefore, chosen to cause unnecessary distractions,” he asserted.

The Rivers State-born politician regretted that “given the persisting tireless role of the Nigerian media in the socio-political development of the country from Independence in 1960 to the June 12, 1993 democratic struggle that birthed this Fourth Republic, one expects the media to get involved in some more pragmatic matters not on undesirable squabbles.”

He warned against the penchant of persons gifted with power, money and influence playing god in disregard to their source, noting that “if the APC team continues in unnecessary attacks and distraction to the ongoing national campaigns,” Nigerians would conclude that they have nothing to offer.

His words: “From whatever perspective you want to look at it, Arise TV and Thisday Newspapers have not gone outside the dictates of their profession in asking a presidential candidate of a ruling party to present himself for public scrutiny.

“It is indeed an aberration that a person aspiring to rule over 200 million people is dodging from talking to them or answering their questions, even from his media establishment.”

Further, the former PDP chairman urged APC media handlers not to cover up if their candidate is seriously challenged in anyway to face public interrogation, stressing, that is what is required to avoid the deceit and propaganda of 2015 that brought the country where it is today.

“The health of your candidate should worry you, because it would be unpatriotic to foist on the country unhealthy person for a position that requires complete mental and physical alertness,” Secondus added.

2023 presidency: Catholic priest talks tough, reveals Igbos' enemies, sends strong message to Tinubu, Atiku

Meanwhile, a notable priest of the Roman Catholic church, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, has berated some Igbo politicians and stakeholders, saying they have been making efforts to pull down one of their own who has been working very hard to become the next president of Nigeria.

The Christian cleric also berated the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for what he described as unfair treatment of the Igbo nation, and the southeast in the country's political trajectory.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reported that the priest, popularly known as Fr. Ebube Muonso, made the assertion in a homily during a midnight programme at the Holy Ghost Adoration ground, Uke, on Friday, December 16.

11 political campaign spokespersons who made Nigerians glued to their TV screens

In another report, 2022 was a year of fireworks for Nigeria's political community, primarily as the country draws close to the 2023 general elections.

One prominent feature in the polity this outgoing year is the vocal nature of the campaign spokespersons for the various political parties.

These spokespersons have become household names due to their active media engagements projecting their various parties and principals.

Source: Legit.ng