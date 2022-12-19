PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has revealed his plan to give appointments to opposition politicians if elected in 2023

The former vice president said he will form a government of national unity which will be open to Peter Obi and other opposition politicians

Asked in what capacity he would appoint Obi if elected, the PDP flagbearer declined to answer, saying he should win the election first

Lagos, Nigeria - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, says he will form a government of national unity that will include opposition politicians if elected in 2023.

Atiku who describes himself as a unifier made this known in an interview published by Financial Times on Monday, December 19.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is open to appointing opposition politicians, including Peter Obi, if elected in 2023. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Asked if he could appoint the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, if elected, Atiku responded:

“Why not?”

Further asked in what capacity, the PDP presidential candidate said:

“Let’s win the elections before thinking of roles people can play.”

Legit.ng notes that Atiku and Obi are close political allies. The Labour Party presidential candidate was Atiku's running mate in 2019 on the PDP's platform.

Atiku reveals promise President Buhari personally made to him about 2023 elections

Meanwhile, Atiku also said President Muhammadu Buhari has personally assured him of a free and fair election in 2023.

The Adamawa-born politician said he met with President Buhari twice on the matter and he assured him the elections will be free and fair.

“I’ve gotten a commitment from the President personally, because I sat down with him twice, that even if it is the only legacy he will leave, he will make sure he conducts free, fair and credible polls,” Atiku said.

2023 elections: Atiku meets Christian leaders in Kaduna state

In another report, the PDP presidential candidate arrived in Kaduna state to meet with some Christian leaders on Monday, December 19.

The Wazirin Adama arrived in the Southern Kaduna community in the company of his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

Though the presidential hopeful did not disclose the reason for meeting with the religious leaders, the meeting may not be unconnected with Atiku’s continued electioneering campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections.

