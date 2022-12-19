PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar said President Buhari personally assured him of the 2023 elections will be free and fair

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed confidence that he will win the 2023 presidential election.

The former vice president in an interview with Financial Times said President Muhammadu Buhari has personally assured him of a free and fair election.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku says President Buhari personally assured him the 2023 elections will be free and fair. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Femi Adesina

The Adamawa-born politician said he met with President Buhari twice on the matter and he assured him the elections will be free and fair.

“I’ve gotten a commitment from the President personally, because I sat down with him twice, that even if it is the only legacy he will leave, he will make sure he conducts free, fair and credible polls,” FT quoted Atiku as saying.

2019 presidential election was rigged, Atiku alleges

Atiku who contested but lost to Buhari in 2019 alleged that the 2019 presidential election was rigged in favour of the incumbent president.

“All well-informed sources believe I was rigged out,” he said.

Atiku added that the 2023 elections would be harder to manipulate because of the new reforms which will guide the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s activities.

Legit.ng notes that the reforms include the electronic transmission of results and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

2023 presidency: Atiku reveals how he will make appointments if elected

In another report, Atiku said if elected president next year, he would base his appointment on merit and the federal character just as he also berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the party's appointment style.

The PDP presidential candidate also challenged his APC counterpart, Bola Tinubu, to reveal his real name and background.

“In making all appointments, and not just in appointing security chiefs, I mean all appointments across the board, only merit, balanced with federal character, will be my government’s criteria. I make a bold promise, which every Nigerian citizen at home and abroad can hold me to: we will carry every geopolitical zone along," Atiku said.

