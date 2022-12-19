Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the highest socio-political Igbo group, has condemned the report that said no less than 100 northerners were killed in the southeast in one week

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the leading socio-political organisation of the Igbo in Nigeria has dismissed the report that claimed over 100 northerners were killed in the southeast.

The socio-political group in a press release by its national publicity secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, described the alarm as a lie from the pit of hell, Vanguard reported.

Ohanaeze debunks killing of 100 northerners in southeast

Ogbonnia called for the investigation of the report and urged the relevant security agencies to compel the alarmists to show proof of such a claim.

The Igbo apex group said that such a claim is capable of setting the country on fire and should not be treated with levity.

It then called on security agencies to ensure those behind the false allegations were arrested.

Ogbonnia in the statement said that the report that claimed that no less than 100 northerners were killed in a week by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is disturbing.

The report, which quoted Auwal Abdullahi Aliyu, the coordinator of the northern consensus forum directing drivers of northern extraction to shun the southeast

The statement reads in part:

“In the first place, it is a lie from the pit of hell that “not less than 100 northerners were murdered in the South East within last week”.

Source: Legit.ng