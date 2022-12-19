The leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has debunked the claim that over 100 northerners were killed in an attack in the southeast region.

Vanguard reports that described a lie from the pit of hell, the media publication that over 100 persons of northern extraction were killed in the region last week.

In a strongly worded press statement issued by the national publicity secretary of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, there is a need for relevant agencies to investigate where such a report emanated from and make the originators face justice.

Ogbonnia noting that the creators of such reports are alarmist, said that making such bogus and untenable allegations capable of setting the country on fire should not be treated with levity.

His words:

"The most disturbing part of the report is that “not less than 100 northerners were murdered in the South East within last week.

“In the first place, it is a lie from the pit of hell that “not less than 100 northerners were murdered in the South East within last week.

"Apart from the negative image of Nigeria, such an unverified front page report is a breach of the duties and civic responsibilities expected of a national daily such as the Daily Trust."

Further stating that the publication was politically motivated and possibly targeted against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Ohanaeze warned mischief makers against ‘ethnicism’ insecurity in the southeast.

Source: Legit.ng