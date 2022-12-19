The senior lawyer on the team of counsel in the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has raised an alarm over moves by some individuals and groups to defraud people using his name.

New Telegraph reports that Mike Ozekhome said scammers are using his name on various social media to solicit funds for the trial of the IPOB leader.

A statement issued by the senior lawyer said that unscrupulous societal miscreants and criminal elements had used the situation to fraudulently raise money using his name.

The senior lawyer said:

“The general public is hereby alerted that I, as the lead counsel for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader and founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra, or my chambers, have never and will never in any way authorise anyone, whether as an individual, group of persons, corporate bodies or authorities, to solicit for funds for me, or on my behalf, or on behalf of my chambers, for the purpose of prosecuting the cases of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or for any other purpose howsoever and whatsoever.”

Warning the public against falling victim to such craft, Ozekhome said anyone caught donating money to such fraudsters and criminal elements, allegedly on the team's behalf, will be traced and prosecuted.

His words:

“Members of the general public are hereby strongly advised and cautioned to desist from ever giving any money to fraudsters and impostors soliciting for funds in the name of Nnamdi Kanu’s cases as neither Nnamdi Kanu, nor our chambers, as his lawyers, will ever approach members of the public through the social media, or any other channel, for the solicitation of funds for the alleged prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

Killings in southeast: Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer takes strong legal action against Simon Ekpa, others

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra had earlier instituted a legal action against Finland-based terrorists Simon Ekpa.

The action by Kanu's lawyer was made known on Ejiofor's personal Twitter account on Tuesday, December 13.

Ejiofor accused Ekpa of violent and false declarations that have led to the attack and uprising in the southeast region.

Atiku criticises IPOB's sit-at-home, outlines plans to end Biafra agitation in southeast

In other news, the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar said that the sit-at-home order in the southeast cannot continue to be observed by the people in the region.

Atiku promised that once elected into office as president of Nigeria, he will ensure that all contributory factors to the Biafra agitation in the region are addressed.

The former vice president also noted that the continued destruction of people's businesses for failing to observe the sit-at-home is hurting the region's economy.

Source: Legit.ng