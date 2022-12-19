2023 Elections: Influential PDP Bigwig Missing as Atiku Sets Up Campaign Council Southwest
- There is no doubt that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's presidential candidate for the 2023 election, focused on victory
- For this reason, Atiku wants only those in full support of his presidential ambition as members of his campaign council across Nigeria
- This is probably why former Governor Ayo Fayose's name is missing from the PDP campaign council list in Ekiti
- Fayose is one of the PDP bigwigs who are sympathetic towards Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers and members of the Integrity Group
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed its Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti state.
However, the name of former Governor Ayo Fayose is missing from the team set up by the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections, The Cable reports.
In a statement released on Sunday, December 18, by Aminu Tambuwal, director-general of the PDP presidential campaign organisation, it was discovered that Bisi Kolawole is the chairman of the council.
Kolawole, a former gubernatorial aspirant and an ally of Fayose, was named chairman of the council.
See the full list below:
- Bisi Kolawole – chairman
- Makanjuola Ogundipe – vice-chairman
- Tunji Odeyemi – secretary
- All other statutory members as specified in the guideline approved by NEC
Campaign management committee
- Duro Faseyi – director (north)
- Kolapo Eleka – director (south)
- Dipo Anisulowo – director (central)
- Yemisi Afolabi – secretary
- Femi Bamisile – assistant secretary
DIrectorate of Media and Publicity (Print and Electronic)
- Sanya Atofarati – deputy director
- Jackson Adebayo – assistant director
- Adetutu Adetunji – secretary
- Samson Alabi – assistant secretary
Directorate of New Media
- Tosin Jegede – deputy director
- Sunday Osanyintuyi – assistant director
- Akeem Adebomojo – secretary
- Jide Ojaomo – assistant secretary
Directorate of Field Operations
- Kehinde Agboola – deputy director (north)
- Deji Ogunsakin – deputy director (central)
- Wale Ayeni – deputy director (south)
- Ebenezer Oladipo – secretary (north)
- Adesoji Omiditi – assistant secretary (central)
Directorate of Election Management
- Wale Aribisala – deputy director
- Mosu Aguda – assistant director
- Posi Omodara – secretary
- Toyin Arogundade – assistant secretary
Directorate of Research and Strategy
- Dare Bejide – deputy director
- Segun Akinwumi – assistant director
- Segun Adewumi – secretary
- Okeya Omotoso – assistant secretary
Directorate of Monitoring and Evaluation
- Gbenga Faseluka – deputy director
- Toba Adaramola – assistant director
- Idowu Akinbode – secretary
- Fatai Adeyemo – assistant secretary
Directorate of Security
- Samuel Omotoso – deputy director
- Olagunju Oladapo – assistant director
- Kolawole Adedara – secretary
- Kunle Ogunjobi – assistant secretary
Directorate of Religious and Cultural Engagements
- Sikiru Tae-Lawal – deputy director
- Titilayo Akindahunsi – assistant director
- Adeola Ogunrinde – secretary
- Johnson Adekunle – assistant secretary
Directorate of Finance
- Yemi Arokodare – deputy director
- Tunde Ogunleye – assistant director
- Lanre Fajuyi – secretary
- Korede Omotoyinbo – assistant secretary
Directorate of Volunteer Groups and Support
- L.A. Oluwasanmi – deputy director
- Olukemi Olumide-Ojo – assistant director
- Adeola Adebisi – secretary
- Abimbola Damilola – assistant secretary
Directorate of Documentation and Reporting
- Modupe Alade – deputy director
- Austin Ibikunle – assistant director
- Deji Oso – secretary
- Folorunsho Owolabi – assistant secretary
PDP crisis: Atiku takes major decision after final meeting with Wike, G-5 govs
Sources privy to meetings between Atiku Abubakar and members of the Integrity Group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had revealed that the party's presidential candidate has moved on with his plans for the 2023 elections.
One of the sources on Sunday, December 18, disclosed that Atiku has replaced Governor Seyi Makinde as the coordinator of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the southwest with his Osun colleague, Ademola Adeleke.
The source said this decision by Atiku came after a deadlocked meeting between him and G-5 governors in Port Harcourt, Rivers capital.
