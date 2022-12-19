There is no doubt that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's presidential candidate for the 2023 election, focused on victory

For this reason, Atiku wants only those in full support of his presidential ambition as members of his campaign council across Nigeria

This is probably why former Governor Ayo Fayose's name is missing from the PDP campaign council list in Ekiti

Fayose is one of the PDP bigwigs who are sympathetic towards Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers and members of the Integrity Group

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed its Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti state.

However, the name of former Governor Ayo Fayose is missing from the team set up by the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections, The Cable reports.

Fayose is one of the allies of Wike who has broken ties with Atiku (Photo: Governor Ayo Fayose)

In a statement released on Sunday, December 18, by Aminu Tambuwal, director-general of the PDP presidential campaign organisation, it was discovered that Bisi Kolawole is the chairman of the council.

Kolawole, a former gubernatorial aspirant and an ally of Fayose, was named chairman of the council.

See the full list below:

Bisi Kolawole – chairman Makanjuola Ogundipe – vice-chairman Tunji Odeyemi – secretary All other statutory members as specified in the guideline approved by NEC

Campaign management committee

Duro Faseyi – director (north) Kolapo Eleka – director (south) Dipo Anisulowo – director (central) Yemisi Afolabi – secretary Femi Bamisile – assistant secretary

DIrectorate of Media and Publicity (Print and Electronic)

Sanya Atofarati – deputy director Jackson Adebayo – assistant director Adetutu Adetunji – secretary Samson Alabi – assistant secretary

Directorate of New Media

Tosin Jegede – deputy director Sunday Osanyintuyi – assistant director Akeem Adebomojo – secretary Jide Ojaomo – assistant secretary

Directorate of Field Operations

Kehinde Agboola – deputy director (north) Deji Ogunsakin – deputy director (central) Wale Ayeni – deputy director (south) Ebenezer Oladipo – secretary (north) Adesoji Omiditi – assistant secretary (central)

Directorate of Election Management

Wale Aribisala – deputy director Mosu Aguda – assistant director Posi Omodara – secretary Toyin Arogundade – assistant secretary

Directorate of Research and Strategy

Dare Bejide – deputy director Segun Akinwumi – assistant director Segun Adewumi – secretary Okeya Omotoso – assistant secretary

Directorate of Monitoring and Evaluation

Gbenga Faseluka – deputy director Toba Adaramola – assistant director Idowu Akinbode – secretary Fatai Adeyemo – assistant secretary

Directorate of Security

Samuel Omotoso – deputy director Olagunju Oladapo – assistant director Kolawole Adedara – secretary Kunle Ogunjobi – assistant secretary

Directorate of Religious and Cultural Engagements

Sikiru Tae-Lawal – deputy director Titilayo Akindahunsi – assistant director Adeola Ogunrinde – secretary Johnson Adekunle – assistant secretary

Directorate of Finance

Yemi Arokodare – deputy director Tunde Ogunleye – assistant director Lanre Fajuyi – secretary Korede Omotoyinbo – assistant secretary

Directorate of Volunteer Groups and Support

L.A. Oluwasanmi – deputy director Olukemi Olumide-Ojo – assistant director Adeola Adebisi – secretary Abimbola Damilola – assistant secretary

Directorate of Documentation and Reporting

Modupe Alade – deputy director Austin Ibikunle – assistant director Deji Oso – secretary Folorunsho Owolabi – assistant secretary

PDP crisis: Atiku takes major decision after final meeting with Wike, G-5 govs

Sources privy to meetings between Atiku Abubakar and members of the Integrity Group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had revealed that the party's presidential candidate has moved on with his plans for the 2023 elections.

One of the sources on Sunday, December 18, disclosed that Atiku has replaced Governor Seyi Makinde as the coordinator of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the southwest with his Osun colleague, Ademola Adeleke.

The source said this decision by Atiku came after a deadlocked meeting between him and G-5 governors in Port Harcourt, Rivers capital.

