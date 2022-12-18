President Muhammadu Buhari sacked top members of his cabinet in 2022 which is the penultimate year of his second administration.

At each point, the presidency's announcement of the sack of such persons some of whom were even ministers came as a rude shock to a lot of Nigerians.

President Buhari sacked some ministers and top appointees in 2022 (Photo: @Mbuhari)

Source: Twitter

The news must have reminded citizens that they are being led by a former military leader who is used to making quick decisions in the field of governance.

Below is a list of top federal government officials who lost their jobs under President Buhari:

1. Armstrong Idachaba

In June 2021, President Buhari sacked Armstrong Idachaba as the director-general of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Idachaba was replaced with Balarabe Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster.

2. Professor Sani Mashi

In March 2021, President Buhari removed Professor Sani Mashi as the director-general of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

Mashi, whose tenure was supposed to expire in January 2022, was replaced by Professor Bako Mansur Matazu.

3. Colonel Milland Dixon Dikio (retired)

Colonel Milland Dixon Dikio (retired) was removed as the boss of the Amnesty Office by President Buhari in September 2022.

Dikio was replaced by Major General Barry Ndiomu (retired), who was appointed as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

4. Effiong Okon Akwa

President Buhari sacked the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Okon Akwa, with immediate effect from Thursday, October 20.

Akwa’s sack was announced in a statement released by the Director of Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Doritshe.

5. Basheer Mohammed

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, President Buhari sacked Basheer Mohammed as the director general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The president swiftly appointed Fatima Waziri-Azi as the new DG of the agency. No reason was given for the president's action.

6. Sabo Nanono

Sabo Nanono was also sacked as the minister of agriculture and rural development Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

There were speculations that Mamman and Nanono were sacked due to underperformance. The presidency, however, denied this, claiming that President Buhari took the action in a bid to drive reinvigoration within the last lap of his tenure.

7. Saleh Mamman

Saleh Mamman was appointed as the minister of power shortly after President Buhari's re-election for the second term in 2019.

His sack was announced on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

8. NYSC ex-DG, Mohammed Fadah

Buhari approved the immediate removal of Mohammed Fadah as the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

The president’s decision was taken on Thursday, November 17, and came amid concerns over “incompetence.”

Fadah is said to have been asked to hand over to the most senior official within the NYSC.

Source: Legit.ng