One of the major stories in mainstream Nigerian news media was the exit of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from his presidential campaign rally in Minna, Niger state capital recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Minna APC Presidential Rally: Tinubu Rushed Off Stage Due to Health Concerns? Campaign Spokesman Reacts

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked the rumours that its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was rushed off the stage at his rally in Minna, Niger state, due to health concerns.

Drama at Tinubu Minna rally made headlines in Nigerian dailies

Source: UGC

Bayo Onanuga, the director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, said this in a statement shared on Tinubu/Shettima's official campaign website.

PDP Crisis: Wike, Ortom Snub Atiku At Airport As Ex-VP Fails To Secure Landing Clearance In Top Arewa State

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) crisis is far from coming to an end as Governors Samuel Ortom and Nyesom Wike shunned the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar at Makurdi Airport in Benue state.

Atiku is scheduled to hold his presidential campaign rally in Nasarawa on Monday, December 12, but flew to Benue because he could not secure a landing permit in Nasarawa.

2023: Huge Blow for Atiku as Low Turnout Greets PDP Presidential Campaign in Powerful APC Governor’s State

There is a poor turnout at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign holding at the Rwang Pam township stadium in Jos, capital of Plateau State.

Many of the stands at the rally are scanty and half empty as of 1pm for the rally slated for 10: 00am.

Steps, Requirements To Apply for Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment 2022/2023

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced that its portal will be open for recruitment from Monday, December 12.

The announcement for the commencement recruitment application was made known via the NSCDC official website.

2023: APC, Tinubu in Big Trouble as Powerful PDP Chieftain Reveals Jagaban’s True Identity

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Bode George, has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, is not an indigene of Lagos State.

George spoke on Tuesday morning, December 13, on Arise TV’s Morning Show, where he discussed the candidacy of Tinubu as well as the internal crisis within the PDP.

Controversies Trail Oyedepo's Comment On Peter Obi's Attendance At Shiloh

Nigerians have started reacting to the visit of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, to Shiloh 2022, a religious event organised by the Living Faith Church, popularly referred to as Winners.

David Oyedepo, the president of Winners said Nigeria does not need a leader at this moment but someone that can deliver.

Outrage as Simon Ekpa's Sit-at-home Order Turns Southeast to Battle Field

The sit-at-home order issued by the Simon Ekpa faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) turned bloody on Friday, December 9 across Imo and in Enugu as gunmen wrecked havoc at various locations in both states.

No fewer than three policemen were killed, alongside a pregnant woman and eight others. A police van, market, shops and goods were also burnt in the process.

Source: Legit.ng