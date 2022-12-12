According to Atiku Abubakar, the rift between him and Governor Nyesom Wike is not from his end

Atiku on Sunday, December 11, claimed that he had met with Wike not less than five times both in Nigeria and abroad to settle issues

Moving forward, the PDP's presidential candidate for 2023 said he is waiting for the Rivers governor

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that what is seen as a rift between himself and Governor Nyesom Wike is coming from the latter's side.

During a town hall session organised by Channels TV on Sunday, December 11, Atiku claimed that he has made efforts to resolve all pending issues between himself and the Rivers governor.

The former vice president said he had personally met with Wike in London, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, amounting to five times, according to him.

Having said this, Atiku without fear, stated that he is waiting for Wike.

His words:

“I have met Wike two times in Port Harcourt, two times in Abuja, one time in London, personally.

“It is not on my part; it is on the other side; I am waiting for him."

2023 presidency: At last, Wike speaks on Tinubu, Atiku's ambitions, makes his stand known

The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, had made some vital remarks on the outlook of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Wike, at the Rivers PDP's special dedication service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt on Sunday, December 11, stated that those speaking against the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket should not justify any plot to retain the presidency in the north.

For Governor Wike, those who are against the same faith ticket and are still supporting that the north should retain the presidency in 2023 are trying to deceive a few gullible Nigerians.

The powerful Rivers state governor in a statement sighted by local journalists noted that the same persons who blow hot and cold were only insulting the sensibility of Nigerians.

